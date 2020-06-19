Sri Lanka Orders Probe Into 2011 WC Final Match Against India Post Allegations Of Fixing

A day after former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 ICC World Cup final was fixed, the Lankan Sports Ministry has ordered an investigation in the matter. Present Minister of Sports Dullas Alahapperuma ordered a probe into the claims made and has asked for a report on the progress every two weeks. Aluthgamage, who was the Minister of Sports, during the 2011 World Cup final claimed that the match was 'sold' to India, although he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country.

Following his claims, the then skipper of the Lankan team, Kumar Sangakkara demanded proof to substantiate his claims. Sangakkara who led the team at the Wankhede against India in 2011, stated that it is a very 'serious allegation' and called for an investigation by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. Echoing Sangakkara, former Sports Minister Harin Fernando also stated that rather than making 'unsubstantiated wild allegations,' Aluthgamage should complain to the ICC with evidence.

Meanwhile, Mahela Jayawardena who played a significant knock in the final blamed the 'uncovering' on the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country. Taking to Twitter, the former Sri Lankan skipper wrote that since the elections are around the corner, he reckons that the circus has started. Jayawardene then posted a clown emoji.

Is the elections around the corner 🤔Looks like the circus has started 🤡 names and evidence? #SLpolitics #ICC https://t.co/bA4FxdqXhu — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 18, 2020

'Say it with full responsibility'

While speaking to a Sri Lankan news outlet, the former Lankan Sports Minister went on to say that 2011 final was fixed and he stands by what he says as the summit clash had taken place when he was the Minister of Sports. Aluthgamage mentioned that he is stating it with 'full responsibility' but at the same time, he mentioned that he does not wish to expose details for the sake of the country and then added that the game against India in 2011, a game which the island nation could have won was fixed. The Sports Minister is the second person to claim that the final was fixed after former Lankan skipper Arjun Ranatunga.

Furthermore, he added that he has made the statement with responsibility and can also come forward for debate as the people are concerned about it. Meanwhile. the ex-Sports Minister also added that he would not involve the cricketers in this. However, he said certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game.

The 2011 World Cup final

Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was the then captain MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played an innings of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97.

