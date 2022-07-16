Sri Lanka Player Karunaratne Reveals Inability To Go For Cricket Practice Amid Fuel Crisis

Ace Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne made certain key revelations regarding the ongoing political-economic turmoil in Sri Lanka, during a recent interaction with ANI on Saturday. Karunarate spoke to ANI after waiting in a long queue at a fuel station to fill up his car, which took him two days. The 26-year-old cricketer made his international debut for Sri Lanka in 2019 and has gone on to play 44 international games in his career so far.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, Karunaratne seemed upset with the ongoing crisis as he mentioned he can’t even go for practicing. “Luckily got it (fuel) after being in a long queue for two days, Due to the huge fuel crisis, I am not able to even go to my cricket practices”. It is pertinent to mention here that the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to be played next month in Sri Lanka.

However, the tournament's prospects have been doubtful due to the ongoing situation in the country, where people are facing an acute shortage of fuel since independence. Shedding more light on the matter, Karunaratne admitted that he is not sure what is going to happen in the future. "I am coming on such a day because two important series and Lanka Premier League (LPL) matches have been announced," he added.

'We are ready for the Asia Cup,' says Chamika Karunaratne

In the meantime, further revealing his views, the 26-year-old stated, “Asia Cup is coming and LPL is also scheduled this year. I do not know what will happen because I have to go to Colombo and different places for the practices and do attend club season. Due to the fuel shortage, I cannot go to the practices.. since two days I did not go anywhere because I am in a long queues for petrol. Luckily, I got it today but for ten thousand rupees that will go only maximum two to three days”.

In the meantime, Karunaratne insisted that he is ready to perform for the Sri Lanka team in the Asia Cup 2022, despite being concerned about the crisis. “We are ready for the Asia Cup and I think for the big event, the country will provide enough fuel. We are playing with Australia and the matches were nice. Even for the Asia cup preparation is underway”. Australia recently toured the country for a full-fledged all-format tour, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka begin their two-match Test series on Saturday at the Galle.

#WATCH | Sri Lankan cricketer Chamika Karunaratne speaks to ANI; says, "We've to go for practices in Colombo&to different other places as club cricket season is on but I've been standing in queue for fuel for past 2 days. I got it filled for Rs 10,000 which will last 2-3 days..." pic.twitter.com/MkLyPQSNbZ — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Chamika Karunaratne's thoughts on Sri Lanka's political situation

Coming back to the interview, Karunaratne was then questioned about his views on the current regime and if they will be able to maintain peace in the nation. The cricketer replied by saying that he cannot say much about it as nothing is well at the moment. "I hope that when the right people come, something good will happen, people have to choose the right person..so we can take the international support and things will definitely come to the right place,” the cricketer added.

In a recent interview with ANI, Sri Lanka cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya also stated that cricket must continue in the country at any cost. It is pertinent to note that the country is currently witnessing its worst fuel and economic crisis since its independence in 1948. As per reports, only 10% of the population currently has the access to fuel on a daily basis.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: @ICC/Twitter/AP)