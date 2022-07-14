Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Weighs In On Fate Of Asia Cup 2022 Amid Political Turmoil

The ongoing Sri Lanka protest has cast a major cloud over the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 which was set to be hosted by the Island nation in August. Sri Lanka recently hosted the Australia men's team for the Test, T20I and ODI series, while the host nation's Women's cricket team played white ball series against the Indian Women's cricket team. Despite the turmoil former cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya is confident about the country's ability to host the upcoming Asia Cup tournament.

Sri Lanka news: Sanath Jayasuriya talks about Asia Cup 2022 happening in the island nation

The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sanath Jayasuriya in an exclusive chat with news agency PTI said, "I am very confident that Asia Cup will happen and there is no threat to the tournament. In Sri Lanka, everyone loves cricket and the cricketers from every nation. The Sri Lankan public has absolutely nothing against any cricketer. There will be all necessary support to hold the tournament peacefully."

Sri Lanka protests: Sanath Jayasuriya attacks Sri Lanka politicians

Apart from speaking about the Asia Cup taking place in the country, the 53-year-old did not hold back in criticising Sri Lanka's politicians for the country's current state. The former cricketer while showing support to the people involved in the Sri Lanka protests defended the protestors' decision to take over President's house. He said, "It is a very, very sad situation as to what the Sri Lankan public has to go through. My country is suffering and I am deeply pained to see people standing in long queues to buy essential food items. There is no electricity, no fuel and above all basic medicines are unavailable. It couldn't have gotten worse for the common man,"

He further added, "If you ask me about the public, who are currently inside the President's house, I don't see anything wrong as they have been peaceful in their protests. They have been repeatedly told to not vandalise public property. Yes, a lot of people have come from different parts of Sri Lanka. They all arrived in Colombo on July 9 with their demand for the president's resignation,"

Asia Cup 2022 schedule

The dates for Asia Cup 2022 were already out with the tournament until now was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from August 27 to September 11. The qualifiers were slated to be held from August 20 onwards. However, due to the ongoing Sri Lanka protests, it remains to be seen if the tournament will go ahead or will result in a change of venue. The multi-nation tournament will see six teams take part in the event with Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka occupying the five spots, leaving four teams to battle out for the remaining one. Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE, and Kuwait will lock horns against each other in the qualifiers of the competition to secure a spot in the main event.