Sri Lanka Set To Take On England And India Soon With 35% Cut In Salaries; Details Revealed

Apart from affecting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 where the suspension news of the tournament left the fans disheartened, the coronavirus pandemic is now affecting the international circuit of cricket as well. The players in the IPL 2021 were only left with 1/3rd of their salary after the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI. Now, Sri Lanka Cricket, which is the governing body for cricket in Sri Lanka, is all set to offer new contracts to its players, which will see them get a 35% pay cut.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board is all set to restructure the contract offered to the players. All categories of cricket will now have further sub-categories with different base fee price for the players. Each category will now be divided into three tiers, which will see the reduced salary of the players accordingly.

SLC introduces new contract structure

Previously, a Sri Lankan player in the top category would have earned around USD 130,000, but now the new structure will see the salary drop to USD 100,000. Category A will see the Tier 1 players get a salary of USD 100,000 with Category B at a price of USD 65,000, Category C at a price of USD 50,000 and Category D with a salary of USD 35,000. Each category will see a further reduced fee in its subsequent lower tiers. The SLC will also be given the central contracts to only 30 players for the 2021-22 year.

The Sri Lankan players have agreed to the new contract structure despite the 35% salary cut. Earlier, Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne had appointed Attorney-at-Law Nishan Sydney Premathiratne to discuss and negotiate all the issues related to the contracts of the players with the SLC. The players are still waiting for their new contracts and will be facing Bangladesh in the ODI series starting from Sunday, 23 May. The new contract may also include Lasith Malinga for the upcoming T20 World Cup. After the SLC favoured the inclusion of young players in the squad, they might make an exception for Lasith Malinga due to his vast experience in the T20 format of the game.

England vs Sri Lanka 2021

Sri Lanka is also due to face England soon in their backyard. The England vs Sri Lanka 2021 series will start on 23 June. The Sri Lankan team is set to face 3 T20 matches and 3 ODI matches against England.

IPL latest news: Sri Lanka may offer Sourav Ganguly led BCCI to host rest of IPL 2021

As per IPL latest news, a Cricwire report stated that Prof. Arjuna de Silva said that Sri Lanka can certainly provide a window to host the IPL in the month of September. He added that they know the UAE (United Arab Emirates) is one of the top options for Sourav Ganguly but Sri Lanka could not be ignored for all reasons. De Silva further said that they are planning to host the Lanka Premier League (LPL) in July-August, which is why the grounds and other infrastructure will be ready for the IPL in September.

