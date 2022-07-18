Sri Lanka Shifts Venue Of SL Vs PAK 2nd Test From Colombo To Galle Fearing Civil Unrest

Sri Lanka is currently going through civil unrest with demonstrations happening in the country against the government. Despite the Sri Lanka crisis, first Australia and now Pakistan is touring the island nation to play matches. The Test match against Australia did not face any threat and ongoing Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test in Galle is also going well without any protest interference. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan were scheduled to play the second Test in Colombo, however, Espncricinfo has reported that the SL vs PAK 2nd test will be moved from Colombo to Galle, owing to the possibility of political demonstrations.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test to be played in Galle

According to the report, due to the ongoing Sri Lanka protests, there are fears that the large number of people who have come out on Colombo's streets again may create logistical challenges for the SL vs PAK 2nd test. The first Test is currently being played in Galle, and the squads will remain at the venue for the second Test as well.

Galle had previously seen a large protest on July 9, the day when Australia and Sri Lanka were playing the second Test, however, the crowds did not see people protesting in as many numbers compared to the ones in Colombo. With Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match heading to Galle, this would be the third successive home Test series to be played exclusively at the venue.

Sri Lanka crisis: Lanka Premier League 2022 postponed, Asia Cup likely to be moved

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board had recently announced the postponement of the annual T20 league i.e Lanka Premier League 2022. The tournament was scheduled to take place from August 1 to 21 but was postponed indefinitely. The decision to postpone the Lanka Premier League by the Sri Lanka Cricket board comes due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country. Besides Lanka Premier League the country is also likely to miss out on hosting the upcoming Asia Cup.

According to a PTI report, Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan de Silva said on Sunday, that the tournament could be played in the UAE. The dates for the six-team tournament are expected to remain the same as scheduled earlier from August 26 to September 11. A qualifier will also take place before the main event with Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuwait, and UAE battling out for the one qualification spot. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will be the five full member teams. An official announcement from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on the change in tournament venue is expected soon. The ACC is headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.