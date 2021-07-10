Sri Lanka Suffers Fresh Blow As Another Player Tests COVID Positive Ahead Of India Series

Sri Lanka batsman Sandun Weerakkody is the latest to join the list of cricketers from his country to test positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to Daily Mirror Online, Weerakkody has been isolated by the Sri Lankan Cricket Board keeping in mind the safety of other players and support staff. The 27-year-old batsman was part of Sri Lanka's alternate squad and was in a separate bio-bubble. Weerakkody's positive COVID-19 result comes as the latest blow to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ahead of the white-ball series against India.

Earlier, Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and analyst GT Niroshan had tested positive for COVID following their return from England post the limited-overs series. The results of other members of Sri Lanka's primary squad are still pending. At the BCCI's request, the Sri Lankan team has been shifted to a separate hotel in order to ensure the safety of their players and support staff. The white-ball series between India and Sri Lanka had to be rescheduled because of the crisis in the Lankan camp.

Sri Lanka vs India 2021

The island nation will now play the three ODIs and as many T20 internationals against India, starting July 18. All the matches will take place in Colombo. As far as the Indian side is concerned, Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain for the duration of the tour with Rahul Dravid as his head coach. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead as vice-captain of the new-look Indian team that has travelled to Sri Lanka due to the unavailability of regular players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, who are currently in the UK awaiting to play in the five-match Test series.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

(Image Credit: SandunWeerakkody/FB)

