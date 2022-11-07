Sri Lanka Suspends Danushka Gunathilaka From All Forms Of Cricket Following Rape Charges

The Sri Lankan cricket board has suspended Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of the game after he was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Sri Lanka's apex cricketing body issued a statement on Monday, where it said that the board will not consider him for any selections due to his sexual assault case in Australia. The board further added that it will take necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense and steps will be taken to penalize the player.

SL Cricket suspends Gunathilaka

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to suspend national player Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect and will not consider him for any selections after being informed that Mr. Gunathilaka was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a woman in Australia," the statement read.

"Furthermore, Sri Lanka Cricket will take the necessary steps to promptly carry out an inquiry into the alleged offense, and, upon conclusion of the aforementioned court case in Australia, steps will be taken to penalize the said player if found guilty. Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to emphasize that it adopts a “zero tolerance” policy for any such conduct by a player and will provide all the required support to the Australian law enforcement authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident," the statement added.

Gunathilaka denied bail

Meanwhile, Gunathilaka was denied bail by a local court in Australia after a brief hearing on Monday. He attended the hearing via a video link. According to reports, Gunathilaka was arrested by Australian police in the wee hours of Sunday.

"Well, the application (for bail) was refused. I can't comment on my reaction, but certainly, we are considering an application to the Supreme Court. He'll be disappointed, clearly. I gave an address to the court, I provided the court an address where he (Danushka Gunathilaka) would be residing. But subject to all that, the magistrate considered all the facts, facts given to the court, and made the decision. It's often difficult to predict the outcome of matters and it's not in my hands. That's something I always advise my clients and equally to him. I told him the same thing that I cannot guarantee that he's going to be released on bail." Gunathilaka's lawyer Ananda Amaranath was quoted as saying by AP.

