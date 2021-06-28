Sri Lanka Suspends Three Cricketers For Bio-bubble Breach, Order Their Immediate Return

Sri Lankan cricket has been marred with several controversies this year and the same has also had a major impact on their on-field performances. While their players being unhappy with their revamped contracts became a major talking point earlier this year, three from the country now find themselves in trouble for a reported bio-bubble breach. Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka have now been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket and they have also recalled them from the ongoing England tour.

The introduction of bio-secure environments has played a major role in kick-starting cricketing tournaments amid the health crisis. We have seen in the past how failing to adhere to such stringent norms have led to postponements of high-profile tournaments like the Indian Premier League and Pakistan Super League. In spite of such examples, the aforementioned Sri Lankan players have allegedly breached their bio-bubble in England.

Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were a part of the ongoing England vs Sri Lanka series. However, the Sri Lankan cricket board has taken stern action by suspending the trio for their actions. The three cricket stars will now head back to their home country immediately after being recalled by the board. It is also worth mentioning that Dickwella and Mendis were also seen smoking outside their team hotel. The 'Sri Lanka suspend players news' does not come in as a surprise as cricket boards have become very strict regarding the bio-secure protocols.

England vs Sri Lanka series

Sri Lanka were completely outplayed by the hosts England in the three-match T20I series earlier this month. However, they have a chance to redeem themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the upcoming ODI series. The two cricketing nationals will square off in three 50-over encounters beginning from June 29. After having failed to clinch a single win in the shortest format, the Lankan side has a point to prove as they look to stage a miraculous turnaround.

