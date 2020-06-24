Sri Lanka T10 League CW Vs SH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Chillow Warriors (CW) will go up against Spartan Heroes (SH) in the Sri Lanka T10 League on Thursday, June 25. The CW vs SH match will be played at the Samadhi Ground in Anuradhapura. Here are the details regarding where to catch the CW vs SH live scores, CW vs SH live streaming, CW vs SH live match, CW vs SH live telecast in India and other details of the Sri Lanka T10 League.

Sri Lanka T10 League

CW vs SH live match; CW vs SH live scores

The CW vs SH live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the CW vs SH live streaming will be available on Dream11's FanCode app. The CW vs SH live streaming will also be available on the Tiger Sports app. Here are the other CW vs SH live streaming details, CW vs SH live scores, CW vs SH live match details and Sri Lanka T10 League updates.

Sri Lanka T10 League schedule

CW vs SH live streaming; CW vs SH live scores

Match venue: Samadhi Ground, Anuradhapura

CW vs SH live streaming date: Thursday, June 25

CW vs SH live streaming time: 10 AM IST

Sri Lanka T10 League CW vs SH live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch in Anuradhapura is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs, making a score of 70-80 defendable. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be cloudy on Thursday. The forecast also suggests slight showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled Sri Lanka T10 League fixtures on the day.

Sri Lanka T10 League

CW vs SH live scores: Squads for the CW vs SH live match

Chillow Warriors squad: Mahesh Hashan, Thenuka Randilu, Thilina Dinesh, Sachintha Pathiraja, Upali Nawarathne, Mohamed Riskhan, Pasidu Kodagada, Anjana Karunarathne, Geeth Kavinda, Amith Udara, Kawinda Chandimal.

Spartan Heroes squad: Chamodaya Induwara, Sachintha Sandeepa, Gihan Dushmantha, Randima Indrarathna, Indika Madhushan, Rasika Sampath, Asela Gunaratne, Asmika Iddamalgoda, Kasun Weeranga, Chathushka Senanayaka, Lahiru Geethanjana.

