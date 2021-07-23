Sri Lanka Trolled For Celebrating Suryakumar Yadav's Wicket After DRS Shows Not-out

As the third India vs Sri Lanka ODI is underway at Colombo, the hosts are doing everything to salvage their pride. Having lost the series already, Dasun Shanaka & Co. till now are having a good time in the field as they managed to take wickets in quick succession. Playing for pride, the hosts are trying every trick to duck the whitewash. However, the Sri Lankan team were trolled on social media after they celebrated Suryakumar Yadav's wicket despite the DRS showing that he was not out.

Sri Lankan team trolled on Suryakumar Yadav's wicket

The incident occurred at the start of the 23rd over of the Indian innings when Suryakumar Yadav missed a sweep shot off left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama. The ball hit Suryakumar Yadav’s front pad and the umpire gave him out. However, Suryakumar decided to go for the DRS. The DRS showcased that the ball's impact was outside the line of the stumps, meaning the batsman cannot be given out. However, the third umpire decided to complete the ball tracker despite it was showing the ball's impact.

Following this, Sri Lankan layers started to celebrate and Suryakumar Yadav started to go back to the pavilion. However, Suryakumar was called back and Kumar Dharmasena reversed his decision.

Suryakumar Yadav's expression tells it all 😄



What a farce. Sri Lanka players celebrated. Does anyone know the rule? — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 23, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

A new-look India with as many as five debutants got the chance to don Team India's ODI jersey on Friday. As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham, and Sanju Samson made their debuts. Rahul Chahar and Sanju Samson have already played T20 Internationals for India. The sixth change in the side is pacer Navdeep Saini.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka made three changes and included -Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya, and Ramesh Mendis in the squad.

Meanwhile, the 50 overs match is reduced to 47 overs match due to rain interruption and Team India's batting in the first innings is not going as planned.

