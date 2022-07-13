Sri Lanka: Uncertainty Looms Over PAK Vs SL Tests Amid Political Turmoil In Island Nation

The upcoming two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has come under the scanner amid the ongoing political turmoil in the island nation. According to Republic World's sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to take a call on the Test series as Sri Lanka faces its worst political crisis in more than two decades. The two-Test matches are scheduled to be played from July 16 to July 24 at Galle and Colombo, respectively.

The situation in Sri Lanka worsened late last week after thousands of protesters stormed the official residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and forced him to flee the nation. This led to Rajapaksa announcing his resignation as president of Sri Lanka, creating a political vacuum in the country. The security situation in Sri Lanka has also taken a hit due to the sudden change in the top leadership, creating uncertainty around the Test matches against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Team has reached Sri Lanka for the two-match series despite the uncertainty surrounding the games amid the ongoing crisis. The Babar Azam-led side kicked off their tour with a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Colts Cricket Club Ground on Monday. Pakistan is currently trailing by 49 runs in the practice game. Pakistan scored 301/9 in their first innings and then conceived 375/8d against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. The Men in Green are currently batting at 25/0 in their second innings.

Sri Lanka crisis

Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has now reportedly taken oath as the acting President on Wednesday. The development comes after incumbent President Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to the Maldives on Wednesday morning. The crisis in Sri Lanka began earlier this year after prices of essential goods rose significantly, creating unease among the common citizens. Sri Lanka is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages across the country.

Image: AP