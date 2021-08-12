Sri Lanka V South Africa: David Miller, Quinton De Kock, Lungi Ngidi To Miss Out On ODIs

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the squads for the men’s ODI and T20I squads that will travel to Sri Lanka for the upcoming tour. Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been rested from the ODI team but will return for the T20 Internationals. Whereas, David Miller who sustained an injury during the final T20I against Ireland will miss the ODI series but will be fit to play in T20Is. The six-match tour will be played from September 2-14 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, bowling all-rounder, Dwaine Pretorius will join the squad for both formats after being forced out of the tours of West Indies and Ireland citing medical reasons. Another addition to the ODI squad is 31-year-old Junior Dala, who previously played for the proteas in the T20I series against Pakistan in Feb 2021 and his last ODI appearance was in 2018 against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, pacer Lungi Ngidi will also miss the ODI series due to personal reasons. However, he will join the team in time for the T20 series. The ODI squad will travel to Sri Lanka first, followed by the T20I squad.

The T20 World Cup 2021, starts on October 17 in UAE.

CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, in an official release, said, “The Selection Panel is pleased to announce the squads that will go to Sri Lanka at the end of this month. After the white-ball teams' successes in the West Indies and Ireland, we are excited to have them back in action and continuing their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. With the many COVID-19-induced bio-bubbles that the touring squads have had to endure, it is pleasing to have the majority of our players available for action and we look forward to watching them in the very different conditions of Sri Lanka”.

The South Africa squad for ODIs against Sri Lanka:Temba Bavuma (C), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

The South Africa squad for T20Is against Sri Lanka: Temba Bavuma(C), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: AP)