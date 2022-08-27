The teams from Asia get ready to face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament which begins on Saturday, August 27. The opening match of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament will have Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan as both teams look to get off to a winning start. Here, take a look at Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming and details about Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match online.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The first match of the Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, August 27.

Asia Cup 2022: When will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match begin?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Fans who want to catch the live action between Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan can watch coverage on Star Network.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming?

For fans who are wondering about where to catch the live action online, note that Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Asia Cup 2022: How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in the UK?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 will be telecasted on Sky Sports Cricket. The SL vs AFG match starts at 3: 00 pm BST.

How to watch the live telecast of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match in the US?

Willow TV will telecast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match in the United States. The match starts at 10:00 am EST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan squad details

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

Image: Twitter/@ACBOfficials, Instagram/@OfficialsLC