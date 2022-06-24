Sri Lanka Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs AUS 5th ODI In India?

The Australian cricket team will be up against Sri Lanka in the final ODI of the five-match series on Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The hosts have already clinched the series after winning the fourth ODI by a thrilling margin of four runs. The win handed Sri Lanka an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, as they now look to conclude it with another victory.

On the other hand, the Aaron Finch-led squad will look to earn a win after losing three matches on a trot. The Aussies opened the series by winning the first ODI by two wickets on June 14, which was followed by the hosts winning the next three games. Players like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Nethmika Wellalage, and Wanindu Hasaranga have been the top players for Sri Lanka.

Australia won the first ODI by chasing down a target of 282 runs by the DLS method, as Glenn Maxwell top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 80 runs in 51 balls. However, Sri Lanka made a thumping comeback in the 2nd ODI by picking up a 26 runs win after bowling out Australia on 189, while they were chasing 216. The hosts then chased down 292 runs in the 3rd ODI courtesy of Nissanka’s 137 off 147, before Assalanka’s hundred in the 4th ODI handed Sri Lanka the series.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Live Streaming Details

Interested cricket fans in India can watch the 5th ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia by tuning into the live telecast by the Sony Six network. At the same time, the live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv website and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Fantasy team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Playing XI news

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia predicted playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

(Image: AP)