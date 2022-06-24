Last Updated:

Sri Lanka Vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL Vs AUS 5th ODI In India?

Know when and where to watch the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Australia, 5th ODI, scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sri Lanka

Image: AP


The Australian cricket team will be up against Sri Lanka in the final ODI of the five-match series on Friday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The hosts have already clinched the series after winning the fourth ODI by a thrilling margin of four runs. The win handed Sri Lanka an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, as they now look to conclude it with another victory.

On the other hand, the Aaron Finch-led squad will look to earn a win after losing three matches on a trot. The Aussies opened the series by winning the first ODI by two wickets on June 14, which was followed by the hosts winning the next three games. Players like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Nethmika Wellalage, and Wanindu Hasaranga have been the top players for Sri Lanka.

Australia won the first ODI by chasing down a target of 282 runs by the DLS method, as Glenn Maxwell top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 80 runs in 51 balls. However, Sri Lanka made a thumping comeback in the 2nd ODI by picking up a 26 runs win after bowling out Australia on 189, while they were chasing 216. The hosts then chased down 292 runs in the 3rd ODI courtesy of Nissanka’s 137 off 147, before Assalanka’s hundred in the 4th ODI handed Sri Lanka the series.

READ | AUS batter Marnus Labuschagne predicts IPL 2022 winner, names batsman who 'will go big'

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Live Streaming Details

Interested cricket fans in India can watch the 5th ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia by tuning into the live telecast by the Sony Six network. At the same time, the live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv website and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST on Friday.

READ | Ex-AUS captain claims THIS batter can break Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing run record

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Fantasy team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Playing XI news

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia predicted playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

(Image: AP)

READ | 'Thankfully, Rahane ran Kohli out. It was brilliant': Tim Paine recalls AUS vs IND series
READ | Umpire Kumar Dharmasena's attempt to catch ball in SL vs AUS ODI sets Internet on fire
READ | 'Feeling so emotional': Cricket world reacts to Sri Lanka's historic ODI series win vs AUS
Tags: Sri Lanka, Australia, Sri Lanka vs Australia
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com