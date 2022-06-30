Sri Lanka Vs Australia: Stand Collapses At Galle Stadium Due To Strong Winds; WATCH

Australia and Sri Lanka are currently playing the first Test of a two-match series at the Galle International Cricket Stadium. The match began on Wednesday with Sri Lanka winning the toss and electing to bat first. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 212 runs by the touring Aussie side. Australia then scored 98 runs for the loss of three wickets before the close of play on the opening day. Ahead of the start of play on Day 2, a concerning incident took place.

Due to heavy rainfall in the morning, a temporary stand at the Galle International Stadium collapsed. This caused the Sri Lanka Cricket Board to delay the start of play on Day 2. The incident reportedly happened only a few hours before play on Thursday was supposed to begin. The stand that was built for complimentary ticket holders collapsed due to strong winds. The strong gusts caused the shed atop the stand to fall off.

The temporary Pavilion at the Galle International Cricket Stadium has been damaged due to strong winds accompanied by rain. #SLvAUSpic.twitter.com/8M46u9E5Fo — Manjula Basnayake (@BasnayakeM) June 30, 2022

The weather is so intense here at Galle that a small enclosure/stand has just collapsed. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/uBkzKONxBP — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 30, 2022

Fortunately, no spectators were present in the stands when it collapsed. The incident occurred as the Australian Cricket Team was entering the stadium. Due to the incident, the game was delayed by a few hours, therefore an early lunch was taken to make up for the lost time. The game was eventually resumed at 1:45 pm local time, with 59 overs scheduled to be bowled on Day 2. Australia are currently batting at 188/5 with Alex Carey (18) and Cameron Green (36) in the middle.

David Warner scored a quickfire 25 off 24 balls on Day 1 before being dismissed by Ramesh Mendis. Usman Khawaja scored 71 off 130 balls before being removed by Jeffery Vandersay. Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith and Travis Head were all dismissed cheaply at scores of 13, 6, and 6 runs, respectively. Earlier, Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella scored 58 off 59 balls to help his team reach a respectable total.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test: Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

Image: Twitter/AdamCollins

