Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will battle it out in the opening Test match of their two-Test series from Wednesday, April 21 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming will commence at 10:00 AM (IST). Ahead of the encounter, here's a look at the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast in India, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live scores info and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh pitch report and weather forecast.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 live: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Preview

Sri Lanka have not won a single Test match since January 2020 and will look to make the most of their home advantage against Bangladesh as they look to register their first win after a long span of time. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have also had a form slump and they have struggled to win matches consistently in international cricket. They will be aiming to redeem themselves after a home Test series loss against West Indies and their ordinary performances in New Zealand.

They will be without the services of star players Shakib Al-Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as they are in India for the ongoing Indian Premier League. While Sri Lanka have had an upper hand over Bangladesh in the longest format, the visitors will be aiming to put up a strong show as they look to prove a point in red-ball cricket.

Bangladesh Team has reached Kandy following the test series against Sri Lanka. #BCB pic.twitter.com/8ubCTM33y3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 19, 2021

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh matches on the Sony Ten Network. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. For the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 live: Pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Pallekele is expected to be a balanced one. While it will offer assistance to both batsmen and bowlers, the batters are expected to dominate the contest between bat and ball. Spinners will play a major role on the pitch as they are bound to get a good amount of turn and bounce. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first in the Test series opener.

As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts clear skies on the opening day of the Test match. There are no chances of rain on the Day 1 of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test at Pallekele. The temperatures are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius on the given day.

Image source: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter