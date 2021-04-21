Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Telecast: Where To Watch In UAE, SL, Australia And NZ?

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the first of their two Test match series on Wednesday, April 21. Both matches in the series will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The hosts will come into this match having lost two Tests against England at home in January 2020 and having secured a 0-0 tie against West Indies in March this year. Bangladesh meanwhile, will also be looking to break a losing streak in Tests. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details in the UAE, Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming details for Sri Lanka

Fans in Sri Lanka can cheer on their home side as the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test got underway on Wednesday. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh matches will be shown live on television on the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation channel (SLRC). Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) will also air the radio commentary for the two-Test series. Live streaming of the matches will also be available on the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel. The match will start at 10:00 AM local time on the upcoming four days as well.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UAE

With OSN Sports winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, fans can catch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live in UAE on the OSN Sports Cricket HD channel. Other countries, such as Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can watch the tour live on the platform as well. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast will commence at 8:30 AM UAE time.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast in Australia

Cricket fans can watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live telecast in Australia on the Fox Sports channel from April 21 onwards. The entire Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka can also be accessed live online in the country, via the Kayo Sports streaming service and on Fox's OTT platforms. The match will begin at 2:30 PM ACT.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh where to watch in New Zealand

Fans in New Zealand can also watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match live on the Sky Sports NZ channel. A live stream of the tour will be available to the fans on the Sky Sports online channels. Live scores and updates for the match will be available on the websites and social media channels of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and Sri Lanka Cricket all over the world.

