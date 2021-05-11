Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh 2021: Kusal Perera Named New ODI Captain After SL Announce Paycuts

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 ODI series. The SLC has sprung some huge surprise as they have appointed a new captain and a vice-captain for the upcoming ODI series vs Bangladesh. Kusal Perera has been named the Sri Lanka new ODI captain as he replaces Dimuth Karunaratne who has been dropped from the side after he recently led the Lankans to a loss in the three-match ODI series in West Indies.

As per Sri Lanka cricket latest news, Kusal Mendis has been appointed as Kusal Perera's deputy in the ODI format. The changes have been made keeping in mind the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. As far as T20Is are concerned, there hasn't been any announcement and Dasun Shanaka is likely to continue leading the side in the shortest format of the game.

Besides, Karunarathne, seasoned campaigners like Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Lahiru Thirimanne have also faced the wrath of selectors as they have been dropped from the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2021 series. Apart from the sacking of senior players, news faces like Chamika Karunaratne, Shiran Fernando, Asitha Fernando, and Binura Fernando have found a place in the Sri Lankan squad for the upcoming ODI series against the Bangla Tigers. On the other hand, Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Wanindu Hasaranga, who impressed one all with their performances against the Windies have managed to retain their place in the Sri Lankan squad.

Sri Lanka squad vs Bangladesh: Kusal Perera (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice-captain), Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando.

Sri Lanka cricket salaries cut

The Sri Lanka Cricket, which is the governing body for cricket in Sri Lanka, is all set to offer new contracts to its players, which will see them get a 35% pay cut. The SLC is all set to restructure the contract offered to the players. All categories of cricket will now have further sub-categories with different base fee prices for the players. Each category will now be divided into three tiers, which will see the reduced salary of the players accordingly.

Previously, a Sri Lankan player in the top category would have earned around USD 130,000, but now the new structure will see the salary drop to USD 100,000. Category A will see the Tier 1 players get a salary of USD 100,000 with Category B at a price of USD 65,000, Category C at a price of USD 50,000 and Category D with a salary of USD 35,000. Each category will see a further reduced fee in its subsequent lower tiers. The SLC will also be given the central contracts to only 30 players for the 2021-22 year.

The Sri Lankan players have agreed to the new contract structure despite the 35% salary cut. Earlier, Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne had appointed Attorney-at-Law Nishan Sydney Premathiratne to discuss and negotiate all the issues related to the contracts of the players with the SLC. The players are still waiting for their new contracts and will be facing Bangladesh in the ODI series starting from Sunday, 23 May. The new contract may also include Lasith Malinga for the upcoming T20 World Cup. After the SLC favoured the inclusion of young players in the squad, they might make an exception for Lasith Malinga due to his vast experience in the T20 format of the game.

