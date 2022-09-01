Sri Lanka and Bangladesh prepare to face themselves in a do-or-die Asia Cup 2022 contest scheduled to be played on Thursday, September 1. The Group B match is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start at 7: 30 PM IST. Sri Lanka in their last match against Afghanistan suffered an embarrassing defeat as the team's batting lineup completely collapsed. Apart from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, no batter scored even 20 runs as the Lanka lions were bowled out for just 105 runs and Afghanistan won the match in 10.1 overs.

Bangladesh could have suffered the same fate as that Sri Lanka after their top-order collapse. However, a 48-run knock by Mosaddek Hossain took the team's total to 127 runs. The score wasn’t challenging enough for Afghanistan as Najibullah Zadran and Ibrahim chased down the target. In this do-and-die contest, Sri Lanka would want their senior players Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, to deliver with the bat. Bangladesh on the other hand would look to avoid a similar performance just like the previous match. Here, take a look at SL vs BAN Dream11 prediction, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing XI news, and other details.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Toss update

SL won the toss and have elected to field first.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Mahmuduallah, Bhanuka Rajapaksa,Pathun Nissanka

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mossadik Hussain

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record

Sri Lanka holds the upper hand in the head-to-head record winning eight out of the 12 matches. In the last three meetings between these sides, Sri Lanka has lost two matches.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh fantasy tips

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

The left-hander was the most successful batter for Sri Lanka in the first match against Afghanistan. He scored 38 runs off 29 balls which helped Sri Lanka reach a respectable total. He would be looking to carry on the form from the previous match and try to get a big score

Wanindu Hasaranga

The all-rounder had just only a wicket to his name against Afghanistan giving away 19 runs in 3 overs. He would be hoping for better performance in this game.

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh's skipper could only pick up one wicket against Afghanistan in four overs. With bat, he only made 11 runs off 9 deliveries. Shakib's performance will be key to Bangladesh's success.

Mosaddek Hossain

The all-rounder was the best performer for his team against Afghanistan. He made 48 runs off 31 deliveries and picked a wicket as well. He will look to continue from where he left off.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh playing XI

Sri Lanka confirmed playing XI

Dasun Shanaka (C), Danishka Gunathilaka, Pethum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Bangladesh confirmed playing XI

Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.