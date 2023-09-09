Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch SL Vs BAN Match In India, UK And US?

Quick links:
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 (Image: AP)
Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in its first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Sri Lanka, the defending Asia Cup champion (T20 format), had beaten Bangladesh by five wickets in the group stage. There are clouds of rain roaming over the stadium, which could have a say in the match.
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2023 will take place on 9th September 2023.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo.
The match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 3 PM IST.
The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh .
Viewers can witness the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match online for free on the Hotstar App mobile version.
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.
ESPN+ will broadcast the match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.