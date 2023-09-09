Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch SL Vs BAN Match In India, UK And US?

Sri Lanka will face Bangladesh in its first Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Sri Lanka, the defending Asia Cup champion (T20 format), had beaten Bangladesh by five wickets in the group stage. There are clouds of rain roaming over the stadium, which could have a say in the match.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023

The match will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium

Sri Lanka emerged victorious in the earlier encounter

Also Read | Shubman Gill celebrates his birthday with Team India players ahead of IND vs PAK - WATCH

When will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in Asia Cup 2023 will take place on 9th September 2023.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 game take place?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

What time will the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup cricket 2023?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh .

Also Read | Star batsman leaves Team India squad ahead of Super 4 clash between IND vs PAK in Asia Cup

How to watch Asia Cup 2023 online for free?

Viewers can witness the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match online for free on the Hotstar App mobile version.

How to watch SL vs BAN live streaming of Asia Cup 2023?

Live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between SL vs BAN in the UK?

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Plays With Puppy Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Clash, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Where can I watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between SL vs BAN in the USA?

ESPN+ will broadcast the match between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.