Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup 2022 Match LIVE?

The Sri Lanka cricket team is up against Bangladesh in a Group B match of Asia Cup 2022, eyeing a spot in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. The match will be a knockout clash between both teams, as the winner will join Afghanistan and India in the Super 4’s while a loss will force an exit for the team. Both teams have a similar start to their Asia Cup 2022 campaigns, as they have been trounced by Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka head into the game after losing by 8 wickets against Afghanistan on August 27. The Lankan side was bowled out on the score of 105, courtesy of Fazalhaq Farooqi’s 3/11 in the first innings. Afghanistan then claimed the target in just 10.1 overs, after losing the wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) and Ibrahim Zadran (15 off 13).

On the other hand, Bangladesh started their campaign with a 7-wicket loss against Afghanistan on August 3. In the first innings of the match, Bangladesh were restricted on 127/7 in 20 overs, despite Mosaddek Hossain’s 48* off 31. Afghanistan amassed 131/3 in 18.3 and secured their place in the Super 4 stage, courtesy of Najibullah Zadran’s 43 off 17.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The Group A match of Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

When will Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, 3:00 PM BST and 10:00 AM EST on Thursday.

How to watch the live telecast of the SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Interested fans can enjoy the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2022 match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to watch the SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 match in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the match live on Willow TV.