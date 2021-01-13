Sri Lanka Vs England 1st Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Galle Weather Forecast, Preview

Sri Lanka will take on England in the 1st Test match of England’s tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The SL vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from Galle International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka on January 14, 2021. Here are the SL vs ENG live streaming details, how to watch SL vs ENG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

25.1-11-45-10 v 🇱🇰 in 2016 🗓



Excited to see @jimmy9 back in action? Yep, us too 😁 pic.twitter.com/fNRcBXLmy7 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 9, 2021

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test preview

As the World Test Championship comes to the subcontinent, England are in a modest fourth place, with Sri Lanka lagging behind, down in the seventh spot. Realistically, both teams look like they will not be able to get to the top two spots by this summer. While Sri Lanka were thoroughly trounced in South Africa earlier this month, it would be sensible to not put much stock in Sri Lanka's result there, considering that almost half the team was injured.

Its been two years since England thrashed Sri Lanka 3-0 at home but now a severely depleted side, missing the likes of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, England will have to face a fully fit host team in one of their most favoured grounds. England might also worry a tad about the fact that their last Test was all the way back in August 2020, wherein they managed to win just one of the three Tests against Pakistan in home conditions. They might also have to contend with the comeback of Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal and Suranga Lakmal who have recovered from injuries sustained in South Africa.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test: SL vs ENG live streaming details

The Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test match will be available live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD in India. Fans who wish to watch the match online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Other than that, you can keep an eye on the SL vs ENG live scores and updates on the websites and social media channels of the English and Sri Lankan cricket boards.

Sri Lanka vs England Test 2021 pitch report and Galle weather forecast

The pitch at Galle, with its immense potential for spin bowling, has always been one of Sri Lanka's favourite home Test venues. Of the 33 Test matches that have taken place at the ground, Sri Lanka have lost just 8. The last Test that took place here, against New Zealand in 2019, also ended with the hosts taking the win by 6 wickets. With the spin taking a while to kick in though, Sri Lanka will hope to bat first and let their bowlers handle the rest.

The Accuweather Galle weather forecast is not very hopeful, with heavy rainfall expected on all five days of the Test - something that neither team is new to. Temperatures will run high, at around 30°C with high humidity as well. The match could be shortened considerably.

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter

