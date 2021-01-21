Sri Lanka Vs England 2nd Test Live Stream, Pitch Report, Galle Weather Forecast, Preview

Sri Lanka will take on England in the Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test 2021. The Sri Lanka vs England match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka on January 22, 2021. Here are the Sri Lanka vs England live stream details, how to watch Sri Lanka vs England live in India, the Sri Lanka vs England pitch report and the Galle weather forecast.

Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test preview

After England's thorough victory over Sri Lanka in the 1st Test, the pressure will be on Sri Lanka to try and finish out the series on a high. England overcame seemingly overwhelming odds at Galle to start off their Test run in 2021 with a win and will hope to continue that form as they prepare for their 4-Test tour of India. Dom Bess took a five-for while Stuart Broad took 3 wickets to help bowl the hosts out for just 135 in the 1st innings.

England's 1st innings effort was defined by the scintillating 228 by Joe Root who helped his side to a massive 421. The Sri Lankans came back strong in their 2nd innings with openers Kusal Perera and Lahiru Thirimanne making 62 and 111 respectively along with Angelo Matthews' 71. However, their 359-run effort fell way short in view of England's massive lead, leaving the visitors an easy 74 to chase for the win.

A win in this Test will make England the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka in two consecutive Test series at home. England will still be missing their first-choice spinner, Moeen Ali who has recovered from COVID-19 but is not fit enough to play. They will also be without Rory Burns, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Pradeep will be missing for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs England live in India: Sri Lanka vs England live stream details

The Sri Lanka vs England 2nd Test match will be available live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD in India. Fans who wish to watch the match online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Other than that, you can keep an eye on the Sri Lanka vs England live scores and updates on the websites and social media channels of the English and Sri Lankan cricket boards.

Sri Lanka vs England pitch report and Galle weather forecast

The pitch at Galle, with its immense potential for spin bowling, has always been one of Sri Lanka's favourite home Test venues. Accuweather predicts some heavy showers in the afternoon at around 8 PM at Galle on Friday. This means that the match could be disrupted for at least a few hours in the day. Humidity will be at 77% and cloud cover at 84% at the beginning of the match.

Image Credits: England Cricket Twitter

