Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 2nd Test In India, UK & US

Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland in the first Test of the two-match series by an inning and 280 runs and now will be aiming to clean-sweep the Irish team in the second Test and the series to be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts showed complete domination during the first Test as their four players came up with centuries. The visitors, on the other hand, don't have much to celebrate as they looked clueless in both departments during the match.

Speaking about the first Test match in detail, Sri Lanka while batting first came up with a gigantic first innings total of 591/6d wherein four of their batsmen ended up scoring centuries. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, and Sadeera Samarawickrama were able to touch the three-figure mark in the match.

Sri Lanka didn't have to bat again in the match as they dismantled the Irish team for scores of 143 and 168 in both innings respectively and at last, emerged victorious in the match by an inning and 280 runs and will also be the favorites to win the second Test.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where will the SL vs IRE 2nd Test be played?

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on April 24, 2023. The match will start at 10:00 am IST.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch and Stream SL vs IRE 2nd Test in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the SL vs IRE 2nd Test on the Sony Sports Network and also can stream the match on the Sony LIV app.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch and Stream SL vs IRE 2nd Test in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream the SL vs IRE 2nd Test on the Discovery channel and its online platforms. The match will start at 05:30 am BST.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch and Stream SL vs IRE 2nd Test in the US?

Cricket fans in the UK can watch and stream the SL vs IRE 2nd Test on Willow TV and its online platforms. The match will start at 12:30 am EST.