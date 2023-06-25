Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Why You Are Reading This: Sri Lanka and Ireland are all set to clash in the Group B match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, June 25. The ongoing tournament in Zimbabwe will determine which two teams will fill the final two spots at the 2023 ODI World Cup. A total of 10 teams are locking horns in the qualifying tournament for the prestigious 50-over World Cup.

3 Things You Need To Know

The ODI World Cup 2023 is likely to be held in October - November in India

Sri Lanka face Ireland as the Group B leaders with four points

Ireland are yet to win a match in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

ALSO READ | Fire Breaks Out At Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe Amid World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

What to expect during Sri Lanka vs Ireland?

Sri Lanka head into the match against Ireland as the Group B leaders with four points, courtesy of two victories so far. They come off the back of two sensational victories, a win by 157 runs over UAE, followed by a 10-wicket win over Oman. On the other hand, Ireland clashes against the Lankan side in a bid to earn their maiden triumph after suffering a 1-wicket loss to Ireland.

Where is the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match taking place?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will be played in the Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

When will SL vs IRE, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match begin?

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers is slated to begin at 12:30 p.m. IST. The toss is scheduled to be held at 12 pm.

Where to watch the live streaming of SL vs IRE, World Cup Qualifiers in India?

The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. It will also be available on the Fancode website and app.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures, Squads, Format & All You Need To Know About The Event

Where to watch the live telecast of SL vs IRE, World Cup Qualifiers in India?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland, Group A match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Star Sports Network.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: What the squads look like?

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Ireland Squad: Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Peter Moor, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume