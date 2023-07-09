Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live streaming: When & where to watch ICC ODI WC qualifiers final

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. Both the teams have booked their slots in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and today's match will be played to give a conclusion to the tournament. Ahead of the match let's get hold of the details regarding the timing of the game and where to watch the contest live.

3 things you need to know

ICC Men's World Cup Qualifiers 2023 tournament is scheduled to end today

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands will play the ICC ODI WC qualifiers final

Both teams have already qualified for the main tournament

Sri Lanks vs Netherlands: Win the match, win the trophy

After 3 weeks of non-stop action, the men's qualifiers tournament will culminate today. Two teams who have made it to the final are Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. Both have qualified, thus, the result won't hamper the bid of any of the teams. However, a trophy is on the line hence a full throttle is expected from both teams.

When and where is Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match be played?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 match will be played at the Harare Sports Club and the match will take place on July 9 and start at 12:30 PM IST.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Star Sports network and the match will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

How to stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in India?

Cricket fans in India will be able to stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 PM in India.

How to watch SL vs NED live streaming of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the UK?

Cricket fans in the UK will be able to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup 2023 Qualifiers match on the Sky Sports Cricket channel and the Sky Sports app. The match is scheduled to start at 08:00 AM BST.

How to watch and stream SL vs NED ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match in the USA?

Cricket fans in the USA will be able to watch and stream Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Men's Cricket World Qualifier 2023 match on ESPN+ and Willow TV. The match is scheduled to start at 03:00 AM EST.