Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch SL Vs SA 2nd T20I Live In India?

The second T20I of the three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and South Africa is all set to start on September 12 at 7:00 PM IST from the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. South Africa currently leads the three-match series from 1-0, after winning the opening match on September 10. Having lost the ODI series 2-1 to Sri Lanka, South Africa continued the winning momentum they gained by winning the final ODI and emerged victorious in the first T20I. On the other hand, heading into the second T20I Sri Lanka will be looking to level the series 1-1, and hope that the table turns to their side at the completion of the series.

Know how to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Streaming in India

Cricket fans who want to catch the live action between Sri Lanka and South Africa can watch the match by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. At the same time, fans who want to know where to watch SL vs SA live streaming can catch all the live-action on the Sony Liv app. The match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and begins at 7:00 PM IST.

Sri Lanka earlier lost the first T20I after failing to chase a target of 164 runs, set by South Africa in their first innings. Batting first South African openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks gave their team a good start as de Kock scored 36 runs off 32 balls and Hendricks scored 38 runs off 30 balls. Both the batsmen were later dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva. Coming on to bat at no. 4, batsman Aiden Markram scored quickfire innings of 48 runs in 33 balls before getting dismissed by Shanaka. He also won the player of the match award. Meanwhile, David Miller who was making a comeback into the team along with de Kock chipped in with a valuable 26 runs.

Meanwhile, during Sri Lanka’s batting innings, no batsmen other than wicket-keeper Dinesh Chandimal made their bat talk, as he remained not out at 66, with six wickets falling around him. Sri Lanka finished at 135/6 at the end of 20 overs, falling short of the target by 29 runs. South African captain Keshav Maharaj was the peak of the bowlers as he gave only 19 runs in his allotted four overs and also picked up a wicket. All the other bowlers of South Africa except for pacer Kagiso Rabada returned with one wicket each.

