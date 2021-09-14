Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch SL Vs SA 3rd T20I Live In India?

The third and final T20I of the three-match T20 series between Sri Lanka and South Africa will take place at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:00 PM IST on September 15. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here is a look at how to watch SL vs SA 3rd T20I live in India, and Sri Lanka vs South Africa live streaming details.

Even though South Africa have already sealed the three-match T20I series with two wins, they will still hope to go into the third T20I looking for a win to round up an excellent performance in the series. The Proteas won the first T20I by 28 runs, with Aiden Markam putting on a man of the match performance with a score of 48 runs from 33 balls. As for the second T20I, it was completely one-sided.

The Lions only managed to put a meagre score of 103 runs after having batted first. South Africa chased down the target in just 14.1 overs, with Quinton de Kock scoring an unbeaten 58 runs off 48 deliveries. Tabraiz Shamsi was adjudged man of the match for his outstanding bowling performance with figures of 3-20 in his four-over spell.

How to watch SL vs SA 3rd T20I live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch SL vs SA 3rd T20I live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which have the official telecasting rights for the match. The Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD tv channel. As for the Sri Lanka vs South Africa live streaming, fans can catch all the live-action on the Sony LIV app.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa predicted playing XI