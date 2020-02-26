Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, 2nd ODI Match Preview

Sri Lanka will square off against West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, February 26. The SL vs WI live match will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The SL vs WI live telecast in India will begin at 2:30 PM (IST). The first ODI was a nail-biting thriller with the hosts emerging victorious by 1 wicket.

Sri Lanka would like to wrap up the series while Windies would like to draw level in the SL vs WI live match. Here are more details about Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming and SL vs WI live score updates.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming and SL vs WI live telecast in India

The SL vs WI live match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. You can catch the Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming on the Sony LIV app. You can also catch the SL vs WI live score updates on social media handles of both the teams.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Pitch report

The pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium has always been favourable to batsmen. It's a batsman's paradise and fans could be in for a run feast. The average total here is 288 and there is dew that plays a huge factor. The team winning the toss would like to bowl first because of the dew factor in the SL vs WI live match.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming: Squad Updates

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur confirmed that the hosts are will play the same XI as in the 1st ODI. The visitors are also likely to go with the same team.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies live streaming: Probable XIs

Sri Lanka Probable XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Kusal Perera (Wicket-keeper), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep

West Indies Probable XI

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

IMAGE COURTESY: WEST INDIES TWITTER