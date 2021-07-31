Sri Lankan Cricketer Isuru Udana Announces Retirement Post T20I Win Against India

Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Isuru Udana brought down curtains on his international career on Saturday, the news of which was confirmed by Sri Lanka cricket board on Saturday, July 31. The 33-year-old made his last appearance for the national team in the second T20I against India earlier this week. Sri Lanka went onto win the T20I series 2-1 beating the visitors by 7 wickets in the third and final match.

Isuru Udana retires

Udana, while notifying his decision to Sri Lanka Cricket said "I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players," Udana said. "It is with immense pride and passion, and unfathomable commitment that I have represented and served my country." The player also announced his retirement via his official Twitter handle. Here's what he wrote:

Isuru Udana career

The 33-year-old played 21 One-Day Internationals and 35 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka in a career that spanned 12 years. Between 2009 and 2016, however, he played just three international matches - all in June-July, 2012 - and it was only since 2018 that he started regularly playing for Sri Lanka again. He has two half-centuries and three three-wicket hauls under his belt.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20

After losing the ODI series to India, Sri Lanka bounced back to win the T20I series 2-1. India went into the last match with an inexperienced batting lineup which the Sri Lanka bowlers took advantage off. Sri Lanka spinner Warindu Hasaranga bowled really well, picking up 4 wickets as India's batting line-up failed to tackle spin. With just 82 runs to win, the host adopted a cautious approach. Rahul Chahar did try his best and picked up three wickets in the process, but the Lankans chased down the target comfortably with seven wickets to spare. The T20I series win was Sri Lanka's first-ever win over India.

