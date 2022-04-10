Sri Lankan Cricketers Express Gratitude To 'big Brother' India For Help Amidst Crisis

India has always acted as a true neighbour whenever a bordering country has faced a humanitarian catastrophe or anything that puts human lives in jeopardy. Therefore, it came as no surprise when India offered assistance to Sri Lanka in the midst of the severe economic crisis that the latter is undergoing, which has caused citizens to take to the streets to protest against the government. The Sri Lankan people are currently facing a crisis caused due to the shortage of gas, electricity, and other essential items. As per reports, the shortage has been caused as a result of Sri Lanka's inability to pay debts due to a decrease in its foreign exchange reserves.

'India is like an elder brother': Sanath Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lankan skipper Sanath Jayasuriya lauded "big brother" India on Thursday and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assisting his country during the ongoing economic crisis. Jayasuriya extended his gratitude to PM Modi for sending much-needed aid to Sri Lanka, including crude oil and other essential items.

"You know as always as a neighbour, the big brother next to our country has been helping us... We are very grateful to the Indian government and the Prime Minister (Modi)," Jayasurya said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka cricketer Roshan Mahanama also thanked India for the support it has provided amidst the ongoing crisis in his country. Mahanama said India has always stood for Sri Lanka like an "elder brother" and requested more support from New Delhi.

"We request support from India like it always been a stand for Sri Lanka like an elder brother. We have good relations with Pakistan to an extent and with China also. We need support from all of them," Roshan Mahanama said.

Former Sri Lanka cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga on Wednesday thanked PM Modi for providing a grant to restart the Jaffna International airport. He said India has always helped Sri Lanka like an elder brother, adding that New Delhi is currently looking after their needs such as petrol and medicines.

“PM Modi was very generous to give the grant to start Jaffna International Airport. India has been an elder brother to us. I am glad that they are monitoring the situation rather than giving money to Sri Lanka. They are looking at our needs like petrol and medicines and I am sure that these are things we will be lacking in a couple of months. India has been helping us in a big way,” Minister Arjuna Ranatunga told reporters on Wednesday.

Ranatunga also slammed his country's politicians for attempting to create a rift between different communities. The captain of the 1996 World Cup-winning team expressed concern that another war could erupt as a result of a few politicians attempting to divide the country by blaming the situation on Tamils and Muslims.

Sangakkara and Jayawardene issue statements

Former Sri Lankan cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene had previously chastised the Sri Lankan administration for failing to address the matter adequately and attempting to suppress peaceful citizen protests. Sangakkara and Jayawardene issued statements on their respective social media handles, where they criticised the present dispensation and also supported the ongoing protests in the country. Both Sangakkara and Jayawardene are in India for the IPL 2022 season.

Despite calls from civil society for him to resign, President Rajapaksa has refused to do so. Members of his own coalition joined anti-government protests earlier this week to show their support for calls for his resignation. Meanwhile, the ruling party has called for the installation of an interim administration to prevent protest-related bloodshed.

