Sri Lankan Player Considering Moving To US Over harsh Punishment & Contract System: Report

According to the latest reports, the Sri Lankan cricket team is in turmoil despite their fantastic win against India in the T20I series. The introduction of a new grading system has worsened the situation because players are now being given contracts based on their fitness, experience and performance in international and domestic cricket. As per the report, one Sri Lankan bowler, who breached the bio-bubble in England, is looking to retire and migrate to the United States.

Isuru Udana announces retirement from international cricket

The consequences of the new grading system have spread like wildfire in the Sri Lankan camp as several senior players, who have been unhappy with the new protocols, have threatened the board to retire, as claimed by several reports. Isuru Udana, who announced a sudden and astonishing retirement from international cricket after the Indian series, is speculated to have retired because of being unhappy with the new grading system. The retirement decision came as a shocker since the bowler is just 33-years old and still had some cricket left in him.

“I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players," | Isuru Udana



"I believe the time has come for me to make way for the next generation of players," | Isuru Udana

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes Isuru Udana, who was a valuable player in Sri Lanka's White-Ball teams, the very best in his future endeavors.

One Sri Lankan player to follow Isuru Udana's decision

According to reports from Islandcricket.lk, one of the three players who received a one year ban by Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) for disciplinary breach on the England tour is planning to retire from international cricket and migrate to the USA. It is believed that an official announcement for the same would be made prior to Sri Lanka's tour of South Africa. The series against South Africa will feature three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning from September 2.

The trio of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, and Niroshan Dickwella were deemed guilty of breaching the bio-secure bubble on the England tour for which they faced strict penalization. The Sri Lankan players were charged for three reasons by the SLC on Friday: "Putting in jeopardy the safety of players by breaching COVID-19 safety guidelines, including instructions of the team management. Also breaking the team curfew of being in their hotel rooms by 10:30 pm and last but not the least was bringing disrepute to the country and cricket board."