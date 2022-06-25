Sri Lankan Spectators' Special Gesture Towards Australian Cricketers Wins Hearts; Watch

Sri Lanka is currently going through major turmoil and the recently concluded ODI series against Australia series was a breath of fresh air for the island nation. Aaron Finch-led Australia had already lost the ODI series after losing the 4th match. Th victory in the 5th ODI by 4 wickets was a consolation win as the series now moves towards the five-day format. Though Australia dominated the match right from ball one, the highlight of the SL vs Aus 5th ODI was the special gesture from the Lankan fans following the conclusion of the match.

Sri Lankan fans' special gesture for Team Australia

Inspite of the turmoil in the country, the cricket fans in Sri Lanka have been making their way into the stadium to support their team throughout the series. However, in final Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI match on Friday, the Sri Lankan cricket fans marked their presence with banners of "Thank You Australia". The Sri Lankan fans were seen wearing yellow coloured t-shirts instead of blue, showing their gratitude for the visiting Australian cricket team . The International Cricket Council shared images of the heartwarming gesture by the Sri Lankan fans on its social media account.

The sea of blue has turned yellow 💛



As the Australians were completing their lap of honour, the crowd could be heard chanting 'Australia, Australia'. Australia's Maxwell in his post-match interview said that the crowd showing support to the team was extraordinary. He added that when Australian team tours any country they are considered the enemies and there are not many Australian fans in the stands. He also stated, " It's extremely special and credit to everyone that has been able to come out here. It's been a tough time for locals but for them to come out and support hopefully they had a good time during ODI series."

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI highlights

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first only for the decision to backfire. The hosts were bowled out for just 160 runs in 43.1 overs. The total would have been much lower had it not been for fine partnership of 58 runs between Chamika Karunaratne and debutant Pramod Madushan. The pair came together when Sri Lanka was struggling at 85-8 and was in danger of being bowled out for its lowest total against Australia (91) and the lowest total at the venue (98). However, the duo rebuilt the innings for the team giving the home bowlers something to bowl at.

Karunaratne scored his maiden half-century in international cricket and was the last man dismissed for a run-a-ball 75. His innings comprised of eight fours and two sixes. Apart from Karunaratne, none of the other Sri Lankan batters posted a decent score. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, and Pat Cummins picked up 2 wickets apiece. Chasing 161 runs for victory, Australia were reduced to 50-4.

However, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey ensured that the team crosses the finish line with an unbeaten knock of 45. Carey added 51 runs for the fifth wicket with Marnus Labuschagne and then finished the game off by adding a further 43 runs for the unbroken seventh wicket with Cameron Green, who was unbeaten on 25. For Sri Lanka, Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana picked up 3 and 2 wickets respectively.