Sri Lanka's Asia Cup Hosting Chances In Trouble, Officials Unable To Travel To UAE: Report

The Asia Cup tournament which was originally supposed to take place in Sri Lanka was moved to UAE due to the crisis in Sri Lanka. However, the problems seem to be not ending, with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) still awaiting green light from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sports to organise the Asia Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Will Sri Lanka continue to be Asia Cup 2022 host despite delay in permission?

According to sundaytimes.lk, broadcasters had initially raised objections to the tournament taking place in Sri Lanka due to issues over its commercial non-viability. However, SLC continues to remain the host of the tournament which will be played in UAE. The report further states that the officials are currently still in Sri Lanka and unable to travel to the UAE to make logistical and other operational arrangements for the tournament without the Minister’s approval.

If the permission does not come in time and arrangements are not made in time for visiting players and media, then Sri Lanka could lose the hosting rights.

As per the report, in an email to ACC President, Jay Shah had said that Star India, the host broadcaster of the tournament, had called for the shifting of the tournament from Sri Lanka at the time saying, “The air of uncertainty across multiple facets of the tournament will also have bearing on potential commercialization, putting pressure on ACC’s partners, including its rights-holders. Given these circumstances, we would strongly urge the ACC to consider shifting Asia Cup 2022 to another country.”

As per the report, after ACC's decision to change venue, SLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UAE Cricket Board to carry out operational and logistic arrangements jointly. SLC sources confirmed that despite the dilemma and absence of local officials in the UAE, they are going ahead with organising the tournament ‘remotely’ with the support of the UAE board and ACC.

Asia Cup 2022 Full schedule

1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 27

2. India vs Pakistan - Group A match - August 28

3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan - Group B match - August 30

4. India vs Qualifier - Group A match - August 31

5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - Group B match - September 1

6. Pakistan vs Qualifier - Group A match - September 2

7. B1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 3

8. A1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 4

9. A1 vs B1 - Super 4 match - September 6

10. A2 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 7

11. A1 vs B2 - Super 4 match - September 8

12. B1 vs A2 - Super 4 match - September 9

13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) - September 11