Sri Lanka's Batting Coach Grant Flower Tests COVID Positive Ahead Of India Series: Reports

In a massive development ahead of the India's limited-overs series, Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As per Sri Lankan media reports, Grant Flower along with the Sri Lanka's cricketers recently returned from England tour.

It is pertinent to note that seven members of the England's ODI team had tested positive for COVID-19 after the completion of the series against Sri Lanka. The ECB was then forced to announce a new 18-member squad for the Pakistan series while the previously selected squad was asked to quarantine.

Grant Flower tests positive for COVID-19

As per Sri Lankan media reports, the entire contingent that traveled to England for a limited-overs series have been asked to quarantine themselves after Grant Flower's test returned positive. They were further instructed to not leave their rooms until future notice.

Notably, Sri Lanka will face Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India in three ODIs and as many T20Is from July 13. Reportedly, Sri Lanka Cricket has increased the testing frequency to rule out any false-negative results. As of now, no official confirmation has been made by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) or by the BCCI. However, if reports turn out to be true, then a big question arises over Sri Lanka's series against India.

India vs Sri Lanka series

With the full-strength Indian squad in the United Kingdom for a three-and-a-half-month long tour, the BCCI has sent a team of white-ball specialists for a limited-overs bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting July 13. India will be led by opener Shikhar Dhawan while pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has been named his deputy for that particular series. Former skipper and National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief Rahul Dravid will be the head coach for this bilateral white-ball series.

India's Full Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

