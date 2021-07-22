Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa Recovers From Injury, Available For 3rd ODI Against India

Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection in the third ODI match against India. Rajapaksa was taken off the field by the team's physio after suffering an injury to his left knee during the second ODI on Tuesday. Rajapaksa was seen limping from the field to his dressing room and appeared to be ineligible to play in the next game. However, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday that the 29-year-old has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection in the third ODI.

Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's most promising young talent, fell short of expectations by failing to convert his good start into a big score in the first ODI against India. Kuldeep Yadav dismissed the top-order batsman after he scored 24 off 22 deliveries. In the second ODI on Tuesday, Rajapaksa was out for a golden duck off Yuzvendra Chahal's full outside off delivery, forcing him to defend on the front foot and giving Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan a thin edge.

India's tour of Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka almost pulled off a historic win against India in the second ODI, but due to poor on-field decisions, the hosts lost the match by 3 wickets as Indian tailenders, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, forged a record eighth-wicket partnership to help their side cross the finish line. The third ODI is scheduled for Friday, July 23, and Dhawan will be eager to complete a clean sweep of the opposition.

India will also play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting from Sunday, July 25. All matches of the series will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This will be India's final T20I series before the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE, and all members will be hoping to get a chance and do well in order to be selected to play in the marquee ICC event.

Image: BhanukaRajapaksa/Insta