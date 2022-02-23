Sri Lanka's Most Expensive IPL Player Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of IND Vs SL T20I Series

Sri Lanka is all set to face India in the first T20I, scheduled to be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on February 24. The visitors lock horns against India without the services of their top all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who has failed to return with negative test results from the COVID-19 virus in Australia. The 24-year-old cricketer was diagnosed with the coronavirus over a week ago during the T20I series between Australia and Sri Lanka and missed the final three matches of the series.

While the Sri Lankan team arrived in Lucknow for their series opener against India earlier this week, Hasaranga remained in Australia, having failed to return with negative results. The Sri Lankan cricket confirmed on Wednesday that the World No. 4 T20I spinner will remain in isolation in Canberra until he returns with a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters during a virtual press conference ahead of the first T20I, skipper Dasun Shanaka said that Sri Lana has a powerful squad against the Indians, despite Hasaranga’s absence.

What did skipper Dasun Shanaka say about Wanindu Hasaranga's absence?

"The youngsters have been in the system for a while, they have performed in domestic cricket. It has become normal with the COVID situation. All the teams are facing it. Wanindu will be a weakness for us but we know that he will be back soon. Still, our squad is strong enough,” skipper Shanaka told reporters.

The Sri Lankan skipper also mentioned that India would be a strong side because of their IPL experience.

Wanindu Hasranga the most expensive Sri Lankan player to play IPL

Hasaranga fetched the highest bid of Rs 10.75 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 mega auction. In the process, Hasaranga became the most expensive Sri Lankan player to play in the IPL. He will play his second season with the Bangalore-based franchise in the cash-rich tournament this year.

He has been one of the most impressive spin bowling allrounders to make a mark in international cricket in the past few years. He has played 35 T20Is, 29 ODIs, and 4 Test matches for the Lankans so far in his career while returning with 57, 29, and four wickets respectively. At the same time, He has scored over 340 runs in the 20-over format, over 546 runs in the ODIs, and 59 runs in Test matches for Sri Lanka.

(Image: @ICC/Twitter)