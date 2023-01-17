India pulled off a stunning T20I victory against Australia in Australia in December of 2020. It was the first time that Team India had used the concussion rule and Yuzvendra Chahal became the first concussion substitute player. Chahal performed extremely well in the match and dismissed three Australian batsmen for just 25 runs. Chahal came in place of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja whose 23-ball 43 helped India set a target of 162.

Sridhar reveals Samson's sharp match awareness

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar talked about the incident recently and said that it was neither Kohli nor Shastri who made the decision, it was Sanju Samson who came up with the idea of sending Chahal as the replacement for Jadeja.

R Sridhar in his book 'Coaching Beyond - My Days with the Indian Cricket Team' revealed that while Kohli and Shastri were discussing who shall fit in place of Jadeja, Sanju Samson who was sitting right next to them came up with the idea of swapping Yuzvendra Chahal as the like to like replacement as per concussion rule.

"I was in the dugout, ready to set up fielding stations immediately at the end of the innings before Australia could begin their chase. Seated by my side were Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal. Suddenly, Sanju piped up, 'Sir, the ball hit Jaddu's helmet, didn't it? Why can't we seek a concussion replacement? We can get another bowler in instead of Jaddu", Sridhar wrote in his book.

ICC had approved the call but Australian coach Justin Langer was visibly furious with the decision. He went to match referee David Boon with the team captain Aaron Finch.

"That is where I saw a captain in that youngster," he wrote. "I urged him to dash across to Ravi and convey his sentiments, and Ravi, too, saw merit in Sanju's thinking," Sridhar added.

"Sanju's quick thinking that led to Chahal's induction is an incident that will stay with me for life. That's where you saw a captain in Sanju, you saw a leader who was thinking about the game. He was not thinking about how he got out, he was thinking for the team. These are the moments that reveal one's character."

"This was a classic case of reverse learning. Neither Ravi nor Virat thought of this scenario; Sanju summed things up in a jiffy and wasn't afraid to communicate his thoughts. That's a big tick as far as I am concerned," Sridhar concluded.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting with a hamstring injury in the first T20I against Australia of the 2020 series. During his innings, a short-pitched ball by Mitchell Starc hit Jadeja's helmet. A concussion test was not carried out at that moment but Team India were left worried about Jadeja's presence in the match as they were left a bowler short for the rest of the match.