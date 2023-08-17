Srinagar To Host Kashmir Women's Cricket League This Week In Association With Indian Army

Indian Army along with local authorities is organising Kashmir Women’s Cricket League. In the league, 12 teams hailing from different districts of the region will have a go at each other over the course of eight days, showcasing their remarkable talent and passion for the game. The event will take place from Aug 19-26 2023.

A total of twelve women's cricket teams from districts of North & South Kashmir namely Ganderbal, Shopian, Budgam, Baramulla, Kulgam, Pulwama, Handwara, Anantnag and others participated in this league. The teams will sweat out for “Player of the match” title in each match, “Best batsmen” and “bowler of the tournament” and “Player of the tournament” title. As per the statement the “winners and the runners up” will be awarded with a Trophy and cash award.

On Aug 26, 2023 Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, will be the Chief Guest and renowned cricketer Mithali Raj will be the guest of honour. Recently, Lt Governor said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, Jammu and Kashmir is realizing its true potential in sports. New sporting icons are emerging in every discipline, all the barriers have been removed & youngsters from different places are achieving their dreams with new and friendly policies in the sports.

“It’s good to see cricket emerging as a favourite sport among the girl players. Excited to be part of the game as playing cricket on a cricket field is altogether a different and special experience,” one of the participants said.

“Thankful to the Indian army for giving our team an opportunity to play the games. Girls generally don't get such opportunities in Kashmir but we are lucky to play at such a big platform,” said a female cricketer, participating in the upcoming tournament. As per the organisers the event will see a large number of public participation. The public representatives and locals from the area will remain present to witness the league.