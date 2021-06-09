SS Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Saffron Strikers are set to collide with Ginger Generals in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 9. Here is our SS vs GG Dream11 prediction, SS vs GG Dream11 team, SS vs GG scorecard and SS vs GG opener.

SS vs GG match preview

Saffron Strikers are having an outstanding tournament and will be the favourites to win the inaugural title on basis of their current form. The Strikers have six wins in nine matches so far and will look to continue their winning run going into their upcoming match against Ginger Generals. They play Bay Leaf Blasters in their previous match and went onto win it by 9 wickets in the super over.

Ginger Generals meanwhile are third on the points table with four wins and four losses, while one match was abandoned due to rain. The team is very much in contention in the semifinal spot and would want to win the match to have a grip on the third spot. The Generals lost to the Cinnamon Pacers by 32 runs in their previous encounter.

SS vs GG weather report

There will be cloud cover with slight rain expected in the latter half of the match. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain coming down during the later part of the match, both teams are still likely to get to play the full quota of overs, making the SS vs GG Dream11 prediction a tough one.

SS vs GG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

SS vs GG player record

Saffron Strikers will be looking forward to Lendon Lawrence and A Moses doing well in this match. The team will want them to perform and win the match to keep hold of the top spot on the points table. Ginger Generals, on the other hand, will want McDonald Daniel and Redhead Nicklaus to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

SS vs GG Dream11 team

SS vs GG Dream11 prediction

As per our SS vs GG Dream11 prediction, SS will come out on top in this contest.

