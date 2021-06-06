SS Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Spice Isle T10 2021

Match 21 of the Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament is all set to take place between the Saffron Strikers and the Nutmeg Warriors on June 6. The 21st match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament is all set to take place at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, starting from 11:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the SS vs NW Dream11 prediction including the player record and the SS vs NW Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Saffron Strikers and the Nutmeg Warriors have faced each other once during Match 4 of the tournament. Saffron Strikers won their last fixture against the Nutmeg Warriors by 25 runs. The Nutmeg Warriors would be looking forward to winning the match against the Saffron Strikers to level their head-to-head record.

SS vs NW player record

From the Saffron Strikers team, Lendon Lawrence will be considered as a favourite pick for the fantasy team due to his ability to strike the ball. Playing as an opener, the wicket-keeper batsman has played big innings on a regular interval for his team. Mickel Joseph will also be considered due to his all-round ability to score runs while taking a considerable number of wickets.

From the Nutmeg Warriors, Andre Fletcher will be a definite pick due to his international experience. Fletcher’s experience is evident through his batting performance in the tournament where he has played with a high strike rate. Seandell Regis is another batsman who is expected to perform well in the game.

Probable Playing XI for SS vs NW Dream11 team

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), Nickozi St. Hillaire, Mickel Joseph, Alex Moses, Ryan John (c), Kem Charles, Jelani George, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, Jenson Phillip, John Olive

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Seandell Regis, Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald, Samuel Charles (wk), Nealon Francois, Sheldon Joseph, Riddick Hayling, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Darel Cyrus

Captain and Vice-captain for SS vs NW best team

Captain – A. Fletcher

Vice-captain – K. Charles

The favourable SS vs NW Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – L. Lawrence,

Batsmen – N. St. Hillaire, A. Moses, S. Regis, D. Mcdonald

All-rounders – K. Charles (VC), M. Joseph, A. Fletcher (C)

Bowlers – L. Olive, H. Jackson, D. Cyrus

In the SS vs NW best team prediction, both the team are equally matched based on the previous performances of the players. However, the SS vs NW player record also tells that the Saffron Strikers will have a slight edge in the match. The SS vs NW best team prediction can see the SS team gain the 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Image Source: Grenada Cricket Instagram

Note: The SS vs NW dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The SS vs NW dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.