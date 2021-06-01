SS Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

The Saffron Strikers will take on the Nutmeg Warriors in the 4th match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on June 1, 2021. Here is our SS vs NW Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: SS vs NW preview

With such successful starts to their Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 campaigns, both, the Saffron Strikers and the Nutmeg Warriors will come into their second game high on confidence. At the first place on the table after their match against the Clove Challengers ended with a 9-wicket win for them, the Saffron Strikers will be dependent on Kem Charles and their opening pair to put them on a winning streak. With a 10-wicket win over the Cinnamon Pacers, the Warriors will hope for another masterclass from skipper Andre Fletcher, who took 4 wickets and 79 runs.

SS vs NW: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 64% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SS vs NW Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SS: Lendon Lawrence (WK), Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Ray Charles, Alex Moses, Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Mickel Joseph, Shermon Lewis, Laurie Williams, John Oliver.

NW: Andre Fletcher (C), Seandell Regis, Samuel Charles (WK), Akeem Alexis, Nealon Francois, Donald Mcdonald, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Dane Murray, Sheldon Joseph, Darel Cyrus.

SS vs NW best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Andre Fletcher, Seandell Regis

Vice-Captain – Nickozi St.Hillaire, Lendon Lawrence

Andre Fletcher and Nickozi St.Hillaire will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

SS vs NW Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Lendon Lawrence

Batsmen – Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kendel George, Donald Mcdonald

All-Rounders – Andre Fletcher, Ryan John, Kem Charles, Akeem Alexis

Bowlers – Seandell Regis, John Oliver, Shermon Lewis

SS vs NW Dream11 Prediction

According to our SS vs NW Dream11 prediction, the Nutmeg Warriors are likely to edge past the Strikers and win this match.

Note: The SS vs NW player record and as a result, the SS vs NW best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SS vs NW Dream11 team and SS vs NW prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Grenada Cricket Instagram