SS W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live

The Sydney Sixers Women will clash with the Hobart Hurricanes Women in the 23rd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020-21. The SS W vs HB W match will begin at 10:10 am IST on November 7 from the North Sydney Oval. Here is our SS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, SS W vs HB W Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

🌈 The rainbow fielding circle is done and we're all set for our @WBBL Pride Party at @NorthSydneyOval tomorrow! 🙌



Be sure to tune in on @7mate and @FoxCricket from 3:40pm!#smashemsixers #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/rnM8Ab91bM — Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) November 6, 2020

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Has Funniest Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli Among All; Watch Video

SS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The most successful side in the Women's Big Bash League, the Sydney Sixers have appeared in all but one final. This year, the side is once again on track to make it to at least the playoffs. Having won all three of their completed matches so far, the Sixers are in second place on the table with eight points. They are behind fellow Sydney team, the Thunder, who also have 8 points.

Meanwhile, the Hobart Hurricanes have had a somewhat average season. They have managed just one win so far, which came against the current bottom dwellers of the table - Melbourne Renegades. Apart from that, the Hurricanes have lost two games and drawn two games. This puts them in 6th place on the points table with 4 points. The Hurricanes won their last game against the Sixers at the WBBL 2019 by 5 wickets, but have lost all four of their previous encounters to them.

Also Read | Team India's D/N Test Preparations For Upcoming Aus Series To Get Underway On Friday

SS W vs HB W playing 11 prediction

Sydney Sixers Women predicted playing 11

Alyssa Healy (WK), Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffith

Hobart Hurricanes Women predicted playing 11

Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa

SS W vs HB W live: Players to watch out for

Sydney Sixers Women - Alyssa Healy (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry, Stella Campbell

Hobart Hurricanes Women - Rachel Priest (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Maloney, Nicola Carey, Belinda Vakarewa

Also Read | Shane Warne Angry At ICC For Absurd DRS Rule After Kieron Pollard Controversy

SS W vs HB W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Alyssa Healy (C)

Batswomen - Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Maloney

Allrounders - Nicola Carey, Ellyse Perry (VC), Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers - Stella Campbell, Belinda Vakarewa, Lisa Griffith

SS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction

According to our SS W vs HB W match prediction, the Sydney Sixers will take this game to remain unbeaten in this edition of the WBBL.

Note: The SS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction and SS W vs HB W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SS W vs HB W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Trent Boult Injury Update: Mumbai Pacer Hurts Groin After First-over Heroics Against Delhi

Image Credits: Sixers WBBL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.