SS W Vs MR W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Sydney Sixers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval at 1:35 pm IST. Here is a look at our SS W vs MR W match prediction, probable SS W vs MR W playing 11 and SS W vs MR W Dream11 team.
Both teams come into the match after picking up wins in their previous outings. Sydney Sixers Women beat Sydney Thunder Women by 4 runs, while Melbourne Renegades Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 7 wickets. The last time these two teams faced each other it was Sydney Sixers Women have won the match by chasing down the target of 120 runs in a rain-affected encounter. As the end of the league stage gets closer, both teams will be pushing for a place in the semi-final.
🙌 BIG game tonight!— Sydney Sixers WBBL (@SixersWBBL) November 21, 2020
🆚 @RenegadesWBBL
⏰ 7:05pm
📍 @NorthSydneyOval
🎟️ https://t.co/ohenDSIjxf
📺 @7mate and @FoxCricket#smashemsixers #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/4ZNasXOHsV
Alyssa Healy (wk), Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Jodie Hicks, Angela Reakes, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes.
Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Amy Yates, Lea Tahuhu.
As per our SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction, MR W will be favourites to win the match.
