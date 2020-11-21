SS W Vs MR W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Sydney Sixers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women in the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval at 1:35 pm IST. Here is a look at our SS W vs MR W match prediction, probable SS W vs MR W playing 11 and SS W vs MR W Dream11 team.

SS W vs MR W live: SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams come into the match after picking up wins in their previous outings. Sydney Sixers Women beat Sydney Thunder Women by 4 runs, while Melbourne Renegades Women beat Adelaide Strikers Women by 7 wickets. The last time these two teams faced each other it was Sydney Sixers Women have won the match by chasing down the target of 120 runs in a rain-affected encounter. As the end of the league stage gets closer, both teams will be pushing for a place in the semi-final.

SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction: Probable SS W vs MR W playing 11

SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction: SSW playing 11

Alyssa Healy (wk), Erin Burns, Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp, Dane Van Niekerk, Stella Campbell, Jodie Hicks, Angela Reakes, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes.

SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction: MR W playing 11

Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Molly Strano, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Amy Yates, Lea Tahuhu.

SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SS W vs MR W Dream11 team

Ellyse Perry

Alyssa Healy

Stella Campbell

Marizanne Kapp

SS W vs MR W match prediction: SS W vs MR W Dream11 team

SS W vs MR W live: SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction

As per our SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction, MR W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SS W vs MR W Dream11 prediction, top picks and SS W vs MR W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SS W vs MR W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Sydney Sixers WBBL / Twitter

