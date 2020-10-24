SS W Vs ST W XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) clash with Sydney Thunder (ST W) in the 3rd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney at 8:15 am IST. The SS W vs ST W live streaming is made available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Here is a look at the SS W vs ST W match prediction and the SS W vs ST W Dream11 team.
The last edition of the Women's Big Bash League was not fruitful for Sydney Thunder. The team finished sixth on the standings with only six wins in the competition. Sydney Sixers fared much better than their counterparts and finished third on the points table. The team could not make it to the finals after losing to Melbourne Stars in the playoffs. Both teams will aim to claim two valuable winning points in their first encounter of the season.
Wicket-keepers: A. Healy, T. Beaumont
Batsmen: A. Gardner, H. Knight (vice-captain), R. Haynes
All-rounders: E. Perry (captain), M. Kapp, S. Jo-Johnson
Bowlers: L. Smith, L. Griffith, S. Campbell
As per our SS W vs ST W match prediction, SS W will be favourites to win the match.
