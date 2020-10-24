Home
SS W Vs ST W XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Preview

Sydney Sixers to take on Sydney Thunder in the 3rd league match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. Here is our SS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction.

SS W vs ST W dream11 prediction

Sydney Sixers Women (SS W) clash with Sydney Thunder (ST W) in the 3rd match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020 on Sunday, October 25. The match will be played at North Sydney Oval, Sydney at 8:15 am IST. The SS W vs ST W live streaming is made available on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. Here is a look at the SS W vs ST W match prediction and the SS W vs ST W Dream11 team.

SS W vs ST W live: SS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction and preview

The last edition of the Women's Big Bash League was not fruitful for Sydney Thunder. The team finished sixth on the standings with only six wins in the competition. Sydney Sixers fared much better than their counterparts and finished third on the points table. The team could not make it to the finals after losing to Melbourne Stars in the playoffs. Both teams will aim to claim two valuable winning points in their first encounter of the season. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The @thunderbbl certainly have an exciting mix of youth and experience heading into #WBBL06!

A post shared by Rebel WBBL (@wbbl) on

SS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SS W vs ST W Dream11 team

SS W vs ST W playing 11 prediction: SS W squad for SS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction

  • Ellyse Perry (c), Erin Burns, Maddy Darke, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Alyssa Healy (wk), Sarah Aley, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes and Hayley Silver-Holmes.

SS W vs ST W playing 11 prediction: ST W squad for SS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction

  • Rachael Haynes (c), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail and Lauren Smith.

SS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SS W vs ST W Dream11 team

  • E. Perry 
  • A. Healy
  • H. Knight 
  • R. Haynes

SS W vs ST W match prediction: SS W vs ST W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: A. Healy, T. Beaumont 

Batsmen: A. Gardner, H. Knight (vice-captain), R. Haynes

All-rounders: E. Perry (captain), M. Kapp, S. Jo-Johnson 

Bowlers: L. Smith, L. Griffith, S. Campbell

SS W vs ST W live: SS W vs ST W match prediction

As per our SS W vs ST W match prediction, SS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: SS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, SS W vs ST W top picks, and SS W vs ST W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SS W vs ST W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Source: Sydney Sixers Instagram 

 

 

 

 

