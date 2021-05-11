SSCS Vs CCP Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Match Preview

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on the Choiseul Clay Pots in the 24th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 11, 2021. Here is our SSCS vs CCP Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: SSCS vs CCP preview

Contenders for the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 title, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars have been one of the best sides at the tournament this year. Coming into this game as the No.2 side on the points table, the team has only lost one of their five matches so far - with three wins and a draw in their last game making up the rest of their record. With 7 points to their name, the Stars will not be able to go past the Micoud Eagles to the top spot and thus, will look to maintain their top-two position till the semi-finals. Meanwhile, with two wins and one loss, the Clay Pots are in third place and will also hope to stay there with a win in this match.

SSCS vs CCP player record

With 108 runs to his name after six matches, Julian Sylvester is the highest scorer for the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars. Skipper Shani Mesmain has been the best bowler for the side with 6 wickets. Meanwhile, Choiseul Clay Pots' Junior Henry has been the best batsman for his side, putting up 100 runs so far while Alvinaus Simon has been the bowler of choice, with 4 wickets.

SSCS vs CCP: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a bowling-friendly one. However, with an average first innings score of 109 in the last five completed games, the ground has been fairly balanced for bowlers and batsmen so far. The captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rainfall during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 28°C, with 71% humidity and 67% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 109 (last five matches)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2 of 3

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SSCS vs CCP Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SSCS: Shani Mesmain (C), Keither Prospere, Tennacy Hippoltye (WK), Julian Sylvester, Ashley Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Dalius Monrose, Jervan Charles, Kevin Gassie, Kervell Prospere.

CCP: Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Jason Simon (w), Vince Smith, Alvinaus Simon, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Tristan Norbal, Bronte Bess (c), Stephane Theophane, Clem St. Rose.

SSCS vs CCP best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Julian Sylvester, Shani Mesmain

Vice-Captain – Kervell Prospere, Alvinaus Simon

Julian Sylvester and Kervell Prospere will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jason Simon

Batsmen – Julian Sylvester, Xytus Emmanuel, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander

All-Rounders – Alvinaus Simon, Vince Smith

Bowlers – Shani Mesmain, Kervell Prospere, Bronte Bess, Clem St. Rose

SSCS vs CCP Dream11 Prediction

According to our SSCS vs CCP Dream11 prediction, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are likely to edge past the Choiseul Clay Pots and win this match.

Note: The SSCS vs CCP player record and as a result, the SSCS vs CCP best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SSCS vs CCP Dream11 team and SSCS vs CCP prediction do not guarantee positive results.

