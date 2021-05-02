SSCS Vs LBR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) and Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) are slated to meet in Match 6 of the ongoing Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast on Monday, May 3. The contest will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet and will commence at 12:00 AM IST (6:30 PM local time- Sunday, May 2). Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at SSCS vs LBR Dream11 prediction, SSCS vs LBR Dream11 team and SSCS vs LBR player record.

Match preview for SSCS vs LBR Dream11 prediction

Both sides had a forgettable outing in the inaugural edition of the St. Lucia T10 Blast last year and will be keen to make amends with an improved performance this season. While the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars failed to register a single win last year, they have had a promising start this time around as they clinched their opening contest against the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers. Their 7-wicket victory in their first game of the season is bound to give them significant confidence and they will look to capitalise on the same in their upcoming fixtures.

Laborie Bay Royals also could not win a single game in the previous season of the T10 tournament. They did not have an ideal start to their campaign this time as well as they came second in their first match against Micoud Eagles. After their 24-run loss, the side will be keen to win matches on a consistent basis in the fast-paced T10 tournament. The clash between the two teams promises to be a high-octane clash and it is bound to entertain the viewers.

SSCS vs LBR pitch report and weather forecast

While the wicket at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has favoured the batsmen in the past, the first two matches of the season were dominated by the bowlers. The pacers are expected to play a major role in the upcoming clash as well. The batsmen will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace on the wicket and they will need to get their eye in before attempting to play big shots. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first, considering the conditions.

The conditions in Gros Islet seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted T10 cricket match. As per AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the encounter, however, there are no chances of rain interrupting the game. The temperatures are likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the contest.

SSCS vs LBR Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

SSCS: SSCS: Shani Mesmain, Ashley Hippolyte, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester, Kevin Gassie, Keither Prospere, Quint Mesmain, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose.

LBR: LBR: Denlee Anthony, Awene Edward, Nick Andrew, Rick Moses, Shervin George, Quincy St. Rose, Sanjay Pamphile, Tyran Theodore, Daran Pierre, Michael Francois, Jordan Emmanuel.

SSCS vs LBR best team: SSCS vs LBR player record

Wayne Prospere and Shani Mesmain came up with an exemplary bowling performance for SSCS in their opening fixture. The bowlers claimed two wickets each in the game and they will be the bowlers to watch out for in the forthcoming clash. Opener Julian Sylvester also showcased stunning form with the bat in the inaugural contest. Michael Francois will be the key bowler for Laborie Bay Royals, whereas they will rely on Quincy St. Rose for fireworks with the bat.

SSCS vs LBR best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: S Mesmain, R Moses, D Anthony

Vice-captain: Q St Rose, J Sylvester, X Emmanuel

SSCS vs LBR Dream11 team

Keepers – J Sylvester, D Anthony

Batsmen – Q St Rose (VC), N Andrew, X Emmanuel

All-Rounders – S Mesmain (C), B Tisson, R Moses

Bowlers – K Prospere, M Francois, D Jn Pierre

SSCS vs LBR Dream11 prediction

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars are likely to trump the Laborie Bay Royals in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The SSCS vs LBR match prediction and SSCS vs LBR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SSCS vs LBR Dream11 team and SSCS vs LBR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: ST LUCIA ZOUKS INSTAGRAM