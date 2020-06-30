SSCS Vs MRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live

Match 16 of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to take place between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) and Mon Repos Stars (MRS) on June 30 (July 1, 12 AM IST). The SSCS vs MRS live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Here is the SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team for the match, along with the SSCS vs MRS Dream11 top picks.

About St Lucia T10 Blast

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Here is a look at our SSCS vs MRS Dream11 prediction, SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team and SSCS vs MRS Dream11 top picks.

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team: SSCS

Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Quint Mesmain, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradely Tisson, Kervell Prospere

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 prediction: Squads for SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team: MRS

Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 top picks

Xytus Emmanuel Ashley Hippoltye Dalius Monrose Sabinus Emmanuel Shervin Charles Kevin Augustin

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Prediction: SSCS vs MRS Dream11 Team

Here is the SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper: Sabinus Emmanuel

Batsmen: Shani Mesmain, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles (C)

All-Rounders: Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier (VC), G Mathurin

Bowlers: Wayne Prospere, Bradely Tisson, Dichege Henry, Kevin Augustin

Choiseul beat Soufriere by 8 wickets in the opening match of the Dream11 Saint Lucia T10 Blast.



Toss: SOUF.



SOUF 90/5, Shani Mesmain 40 (17 balls), Bronte Bess 3-18.



CHOI 95/2 (8.4 overs). Junior Henry 42 (21 balls), Audy Alexander 21 not out (16 balls). — ST. LUCIA T10 BLAST (@STLUCIAT10BLAST) June 24, 2020

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Julian Sylvester (WK), Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (Wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel

SSCS vs MRS Dream11 prediction

Our Dream11 prediction is that Mon Repos Stars will win this match.

Note: The SSCS vs MRS Dream11 prediction, SSCS vs MRS Dream11 top picks and SSCS vs MRS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SSCS vs MRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: ICC Twitter handle