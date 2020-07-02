SSCS Vs SCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 Live Game Info

Soufriere Sulphur squaring will face South Castries Lions in the upcoming clash on of St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Soufriere Sulphur squaring are on the eighth spot of the points table with three defeats in three games played in the season so far. As for South Castries, they are on the third spot of the points table with four points to their name in the tournament so far. They have played two games in the season so far and have won both of them.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast.

The SSCS vs SCL match will commence on Thursday, July 2 at 10.00 PM. Fans can play the SSCS vs SCL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SSCS vs SCL Dream11 prediction, SSCS vs SCL Dream11 top picks and SSCS vs SCL Dream11 team.

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 team

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 top picks

Julian Sylvester (Captain) Tennacy Hippoltye (Vice-captain) Xytus Emmanuel Noelle Leo (WK) Daren Sammy Johnson Charles

Squads for the SSCS vs SCL Dream11 team

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 team: Soufriere Sulphur (SSCS)

Julian Sylvester, Tenancy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Zende Lionel, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 team: South Castries Lions (SCL)

Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlemagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Soufriere Sulphur: Julian Sylvester (WK), Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie , Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Zende Lionel

South Castries Lions: Noelle Leo (WK), Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne

SSCS vs SCL Dream11 prediction

Our SSCS vs SCL Dream11 prediction is that Soufriere Sulphur will win this match.

Note: The SSCS vs SCL Dream11 prediction, SSCS vs SCL Dream11 top picks and SSCS vs SCL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SSCS vs SCL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

