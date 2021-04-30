SSCS Vs VFSS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) will square off with Vieux Fort South Sunrisers (VFSS) in the tournament opener of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 on Friday, April 30. The SSCS vs VFSS game will be played at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet and will commence at 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time). Ahead of the contest, let's take a look at SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction, SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 team and SSCS vs VFSS player record.

Match preview for SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction

The second edition of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 will get underway on Friday. A total of 10 teams will take on each other across 26 league matches. The league phase will be followed by the knockouts and the final which is slated to be played on May 15.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, who ended up at the bottom in the inaugural season of the tournament, will look to put in much-improved performances this time around. On the other hand, Vieux Fort South Sunrisers, who finished sixth last year will also look to finsih higher in the upcoming season. Both sides will look to secure a victory in the first game and kick-off their St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 campaign on a winning note.

SSCS vs VFSS pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 120, the ground does not provide much for bowlers, who will struggle to get wickets. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts intermittent rain showers through the day on Friday. The temperature expected to be around 28°C, with 66% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction: Probable playing XIs

SSCS: Shani Mesmain (Captain), Ashley Hippolyte, Xytus Emmanuel, Bradley Tisson, Wayne Prospere, Julian Sylvester (Wicket-keeper), Kevin Gassie, Keither Prospere, Quint Mesmain, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose.

VFSS: Dishon Rampal (Captain), Jevin Isidore, Richie Robert (Wicket-keeper), Jermain Harding, Kerlan Martial, Kurdney Constantine, Ray Joseph, Kamanie Laure, Rydell Baptiste, Delan Martial, Samuel Montia.

SSCS vs VFSS best team: SSCS vs VFSS player record

SSCS all-rounder Dalius Monrose and batsman Ashley Hippolyte will be players to watch out for. Both can score quick runs and also chip in with a few wickets. For VFSS, all-rounder Dishon Rampal and batsman Jevin Isidore will be key players.

SSCS vs VFSS best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Jevin Isidore, Dalius Monrose, Kevin Gassie

Vice-captain: Dishon Rampal, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippolyte

SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 team

Keeper – Julian Sylvester

Batsmen – Jevin Isidore (Captain), Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippolyte, Kerlan Martial

All-Rounders – Dishon Rampal (Vice-captain), Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose

Bowlers – Delan Martial, Wayne Prospere, Jermain Harding

SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction

The Vieux Fort South Sunrisers are likely to trump the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in the upcoming encounter.

Note: The SSCS vs VFSS match prediction and SSCS vs VFSS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 team and SSCS vs VFSS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: ST LUCIA ZOUKS INSTAGRAM